Man Sentenced for Armed Carjacking of a Delivery Truck
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) – A Devils Lake, North Dakota man has been sentenced to over 11 years in prison for carjacking a man at gunpoint.
According to court documents, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., 27-year-old Joshua Sinawa approached a bakery delivery box truck in the parking lot of a Cub Foods in Blaine.
While the delivery driver was in the vehicle’s driver seat, Sinawa approached the vehicle on the driver’s side, pointed a firearm at the victim, and demanded that the victim get out of the vehicle.
Get our free mobile app
Sinawa then forced him to walk into the Cub Foods store at gunpoint. Sinawa left the Cub Foods store while the victim remained inside and fled the scene in the stolen bakery delivery box truck.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Elk River Native Top American, 5th Overall at Boston Marathon
- Memorial Funds Set up For Deputy Josh Owen's Family
- St. Joseph, YMCA Approve Lease, and Development Agreements
- Highway 10/23 Project: What to Expect to Start
- 2nd Snowiest Season of All Time in St. Cloud
Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:
Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.