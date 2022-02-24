Man Killed in Collision on Highway 23 in New London

NEW LONDON -- A man was killed in a collision on Highway 23 in New London.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:00 p.m. Wednesday.

A semi driven by 49-year-old Marc Sheets of Raymond was going west on Highway 23.

A pickup driven by an 82-year-old man from Minot, North Dakota was going north on Highway 9 when the two vehicles collided. The man from Minot died in the crash. His name has not been released.