Man Killed by State Patrol Trooper from St. Cloud

​ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The man who was shot and killed in Minneapolis by a Minnesota State Patrol Trooper was from St. Cloud.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed on Monday.

According to the medical examiner, 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II of St. Cloud died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The BCA says Trooper Ryan Londregan fired his department handgun. He has about a year and a half of law enforcement experience.

Londregan and Trooper Brett Seide both suffered minor injuries during the incident. Seide has two years of law enforcement experience and did not use force.

The third trooper who responded was Garrett Erickson. He has about three years of law enforcement experience. He did not use force and was not injured.

All three troopers are on standard administrative leave.

According to the preliminary investigation, on Monday at about 1:50 a.m., Seide saw a car drive past him on Interstate 94 without rear lights on. When he pulled the car over, Seide learned the driver, identified as Cobb II, was wanted on probable cause arrest for a felony order-for-protection violation issued by Ramsey County.

As Seide was gathering this information, Londregan and Erickson pulled up to assist.

The three troopers approached Cobb II's car. They asked him to get out of his car, then attempted to physically remove him because he refused to exit.

Londregan fired his handgun during that attempt, striking Cobb II.

Londregan and Seide were knocked down as Cobb II pulled away.

The three troopers went back to their vehicles and followed Cobb II about a quarter-mile down the interstate. When they caught up to him, Cobb II's vehicle was slowing to a stop against the interior divider.

The troopers attempted life-saving care, but Cobb II died at the scene.

Londregan and Seide went to the hospital and were treated and released.

BCA crime scene personnel recovered Cobb II's car and two State Patrol squad cars from the scene. While processing Cobb II's car, they found two cartridge casings, a cell phone, and a handgun, which was on the floor behind the center console in the back of Cobb's vehicle.

At no point on available video is Cobb II seen holding the gun.

