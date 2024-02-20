Man Hurt in Rollover Near New London
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- A man was hurt in a rollover near New London.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Monday night just before 11:00 on Highway 71 near New London.
Twenty-three-year-old Wilder Espinoza of Willmar was driving south when his vehicle left the road and rolled. He was taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Troopers say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
