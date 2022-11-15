Man Hurt in Rollover in Morrison County

FORT RIPLEY (WJON News) -- A driver was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 59-year-old Bennett Blooflat of Fort Ripley was driving his pickup northbound Monday just before 4:00 p.m. on Highway 371 near Highway 115 when he lost control and went into the median and rolled.

Blooflat was taken to St. Gabriels Hospital in Little Falls with non-life-threatening injuries.

The road was snow and ice covered at the time of the crash.