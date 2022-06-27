Man Dies in Horse-and-Buggy Accident

St. CLOUD -- A horse-and-buggy crash killed an Isanti man Sunday afternoon.

St. Cloud police were sent to the Municipal Athletic Complex on reports of a man injured by horses.

Officials say a 44-year-old man brought a team of Clydesdales and a carriage to a special event at the MAC, intending to offer rides.

He was walking the horses on a lead when he lost control and was run over.

The horses, still connected to the carriage, continued to a nearby golf course with the man’s 5-year-old son still in the carriage. The horses were stopped when the buggy hit a tree, the boy was not hurt.

Another family member was able to load the horses into a trailer without further incident.

The victim was sent to St. Cloud Hospital, where he died of his injuries.