Man Dies in Anoka County Jail

ANOKA (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a county jail.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just after 11:30 a.m. a detention deputy was conducting inmate rounds and checks when they noticed an unresponsive man in his cell.

Additional detention staff, medical staff, and others responded to provide life-saving measures to the inmate. However, he was declared dead at the scene.

As is protocol, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

No other information, including the man's name, have not been released yet.

