Man Dies in Anoka County Jail

Man Dies in Anoka County Jail

Getty Images/iStockphoto

ANOKA (WJON News) -- Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at a county jail.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday just after 11:30 a.m. a detention deputy was conducting inmate rounds and checks when they noticed an unresponsive man in his cell.

Additional detention staff, medical staff, and others responded to provide life-saving measures to the inmate.  However, he was declared dead at the scene.

As is protocol, the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation with the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.

Get our free mobile app

No other information, including the man's name, have not been released yet.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit St. Martin, Minnesota with us in Pictures

Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports