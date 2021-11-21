BLACK FRIDAY FUN AT MOA

For those people who truly love digging in, and getting up at the crack of dawn to wait in line to shop until they drop on Black Friday, then this just might be the fun event you've been waiting for.

Mall of America always knows how to outdo the competition, and this Black Friday, they are opening an hour earlier than they did last year, plus they'll be giving some special holiday gifts to the first 200 people that enter the mall.

THE FIRST 200 VISITORS

The first 200 visitors to Mall of America will receive a gift card. The thing is, all of the gift cards will be worth cash, but you won't know if you're getting a $10 Gift card, or a $500 dollar gift card. Every dollar amount in between is up for grabs if you are one of the first lucky 200 people to enter the mall.

The mall will be open on Black Friday from 7 am until 9 pm. The mall WILL be closed on Thanksgiving this year, making it 6 years in a row now, and also announced that they will be closed on Christmas Day as well. But, they WILL be open on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Years Day from 10 am to 6 pm.

EXTENDED HOURS

The Mall of America has also extended its holiday shopping hours to the following:

Sunday 11 am to 7 pm

Monday Through Thursday 11 am to 8 pm

Friday - Saturday 10 am to 9 pm

If you'd like more information on other fun things the Mall will be doing for the holidays this year, you can click HERE to learn more.

