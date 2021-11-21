2021 Dexter R. Stanton Art and Essay Contest Accepting Entries
ST. CLOUD -- An annual St. Cloud essay and art contest is open for submissions.
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade and college are eligible to participate in the 2021 Dexter R. Stanton MLK Jr. Art and Essay Contest. Stanton, who passed away this spring, helped organize St. Cloud State University’s first MLK Breakfast in 2014, an event that has since become an annual tradition.
Students can enter visual art, essay, or spoken word pieces inspired by Martin Luther King Jr. This year’s quote from King calls forth themes of serving your neighbors and healing your community.
The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands in times of challenge and controversy. The true neighbor will risk his position, his prestige, and even his life for the welfare of others.
Each one of the four age brackets has different word count and length requirements and different prize opportunities as follows:
Grades K-4:
$25 prizes
Writing - 100 words
Spoken Word - 30 seconds
Enter Here: https://form.jotform.com/213115973608154
Grades 5-8:
$50 prizes
Writing - 200 words
Spoken Word - 1 minute
Enter Here: https://form.jotform.com/213116402556144
Grades 9-12:
$75 prizes
Writing - 600 words
Spoken Word - 1-2 minutes
Enter Here: https://form.jotform.com/213115649145150
College:
$150 prizes
Writing - 1,000 words
Spoken Word - 2 minutes
Enter Here: https://form.jotform.com/213115971923051
Submissions will be accepted online until 11:59 p.m. on December 3rd. The winners will be announced during the 9th annual MLK Everyday Community Celebration in January.