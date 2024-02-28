Macy’s to Close 150 Stores Over next Three Years

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Macy's has announced plans to close a number of its stores over the next few years, however, it is not known yet which ones will be shuttered.

In a statement released to WJON News, a spokesperson says they plan to close about 150 locations over the next three years so they can prioritize investments in the stores that lead to a healthier future.

They say closing a store is never an easy decision.

Macy's has 11 stores in Minnesota including one in Crossroads Shopping Center here in St. Cloud.

The retail chain expects to have a total of 350 stores by 2026.

As part of the strategy, Macy’s aims to upgrade its remaining 350 stores, with plans to add more salespeople to fitting areas and shoe departments, while adding more visual displays like mannequins.

Macy's new strategy, A Bold New Chapter, will focus on three strategic priorities: strengthening the Macy's nameplate to return to growth, accelerating luxury growth through Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury, and simplifying and modernizing operations.

