Fire Crews Respond to Early Morning House Fire in Sartell

SARTELL -- Fire crews were called to a house fire in Sartell early Tuesday morning.

The call came in at around 3:30 a.m. in the 1900 block of 4th Street North. Police say a neighbor saw the fire and called 911.

Authorities say two police officers were able to force their way inside to alert the homeowner who was sleeping.

Fire crews worked quickly to extinguish the blaze, which was found in the attic.

No one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.