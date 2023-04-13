Lutheran Social Service Seeking Senior Companions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you're 55 or older you can become a senior companion.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota is looking for volunteers for its Senior Companion Service.
The volunteers offer friendship and support to older adults in the community. Senior Companion Volunteers visit older adults weekly offering encouragement, sharing their time and talents, helping with errands, grocery shopping, and transportation to appointments to help them stay healthy and independent.
You need to commit at least 10 hours per week. Volunteers receive an hourly stipend.
Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota conducts background checks to ensure safety.
If you are interested, you can call 888-205-3770, email americorpsseniors@lssmn.org, or check out their website.
