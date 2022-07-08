Love Old Sail Boats/Ships? Festival Coming in August to Minnesota

Festival of Sail otherwise known as the Tall Ships festival is happening this August in Two Harbors, Minnesota.

If you haven't been to this festival before, or if you haven't even heard of it, you are not alone. I only heard about it from when I was living in Green Bay, Wisconsin which is basically right on Lake Michigan. But after experiencing this, it is so worth it.

There are several packages that are available. You can get the big multi-day family package which will run you a couple of hundred dollars. There are price ranges all the way down to approximately $20. That is completely affordable. So, depending on what experience you would like to have will decide your ticket type and price.

You can view all of the ships that will be included in the festival here on their website. There is more than just the ship viewing. There is entertainment including musical performers and magic tricks. There will be more performers added as the time gets closer. You can keep track of who will be on the agenda here.

Plan your trip to Two Harbors and the Tall Ships festival now! It's one of those times you can bring out your inner Jack Sparrow.

