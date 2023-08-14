Lottery Winner in Stearns County Over the Weekend

Minnesota Lottery

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a lottery winner in Kimball over the weekend.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Print-N-Play won just over $40,000 at the Casey's General Store in Kimball on Saturday.

The game has a progressive jackpot with the jackpot prize changing throughout the day.

