Lottery Winner in Stearns County Over the Weekend
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a lottery winner in Kimball over the weekend.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game Print-N-Play won just over $40,000 at the Casey's General Store in Kimball on Saturday.
Get our free mobile app
The game has a progressive jackpot with the jackpot prize changing throughout the day.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Downtown St. Cloud Is Coming Back with Big Changes
- Minnesota Weather Outlook for August
- Over 80 Percent of Minnesota Now in a Drought
- Hottest Day on Record in Minnesota, St. Cloud
- Liquor License Approved for New Bar, Restaurant in Sauk Rapids
LOOK: Counties with the most bridges in dire need of repair in Minnesota
Stacker investigated which counties in Minnesota have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration.