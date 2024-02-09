Lottery Winner in Albany
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a lottery winner in Albany on Thursday night.
The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the game North 5 won the jackpot worth $29,000.
The ticket was sold at Don's Convenience Store in Albany.
The numbers drawn on February 8th, 2024 are:
7, 11, 24, 25, 26
Drawings for the North 5 game are held daily at 6:17 p.m.
If you match all five numbers drawn you win the jackpot.
The cost to play is $1 per ticket.
The jackpot resets for Friday night's drawing to $25,000.
