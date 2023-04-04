Rough Water On Lake Superior in Duluth [LIVE VIDEO]

DULUTH (WJON News) -- The waves are pretty wicked on Lake Superior in Duluth.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has a wide range of warnings for the area for Tuesday, including a Winter Storm Warning, a Gale Warning, and an Ice Storm Warning.

Southeast winds at 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and waves 7 to 12 feet.

Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

