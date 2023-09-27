Longtime SR-R Board Member Retiring, Applicants Sought

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is looking for people interested in filling an upcoming vacancy on the school board.

Jan Solarz has announced she will be retiring on October 10th after serving 27 years on the board.

Anyone interested in applying should submit a Statement of Interest by 4:00 p.m. on October 11th at the school district office at 1833 Osauka Road NE, Sauk Rapids.

You can also mail your statement to the district office with the attention of Christie Young, or email it to christie.young@isd47.org

An interview date hasn't been selected yet, but those selected to be interviewed will be contacted. The interview process will be open to the public.

