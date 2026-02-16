FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons went 3-0 at the Sectional 6AA duals to earn the championship and their ticket to the state tournament. They defeated Princeton 62-4, Rocori 43-21 and State ranked Becker 28-25. Noah Brunn, Wyatt Wall, Teddy Rasmassen, Hunter Wilhelmi and William Gutormson all went 3-0. Parker Kipka, Everett Bemboom and Jacob DeMarais all went 2-1 and Messiah Vizenor went 2-0.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 2-1 at the Sectional 6AA duals, they defeated AN/ML 64-11 and HLWW 30-29. They were defeated by state ranked Foley 28-25 to earn second place at the Sectional 6AA duals. Harper Hamacher, Jacob Williams and Bennett Kajawa all went 3-0 and Odin Duncombe, Grady Muellner and Aiden Golley all went 2-1.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers went 1-1 in the Section 7AA duals, they defeated Rock Ridge 48-21 and they were defeated by state ranked Grand Rapids 32-30. Sam Strack, Kobi Cameron and Ivan Petrich all went 2-0.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers went 3-0 in the Section 7AA duals, they defeated North Branch 75-0, Milaca-Faith Christian 69-6 and Grand Rapids 33-27 for the championship to punch their ticket to the state. Easton Stangl-McCann, Rylan Gruber, Link Toops and Jayden Zajac all went 3-0. Gauge Johnson, Grady Young, Carter Young, Brayden Melby, Brad Tanner and Brecken Andres all went 2-1 and Henry Hoffman went 2-0.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans defeated Zimmerman 59-5 in the Section 6AA quarters and they were defeated by state ranked Foley 43-21. Trey Kreamer, Connor Faber, Carter Kremer and Cooper Notch all went 2-0.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm was defeated in the prelim section dual by Zimmerman 61-12. Bryce Ness and Jack Barz both won their matches.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies were defeated in the section prelims by Princeton 48-29. Elijah Vaske, Braeden Geise, Nathan Pronk, Bert Schulte, Blake Iverson, Zander Benson, Connor Plumski and Maverick Kotschevar all won their matches.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers went 2-1 at the Section 7A duals, they defeated Royalton-Upsala 63-9 and state ranked Mille Lacs 35-28. They were defeated by No. 1A ranked Staples-Motley 46-16. Wyatt Pilarski, Masyn Patrick and Jaxon Bartkowicz all went 3-0, Mason Lichy went 2-1 and Simon Boeckman went 2-0.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs went 2-1 in the section 5A duals, they defeated Benson 39-24 and state ranked Canby 42-20. They were defeated by state ranked Minneota 47-17. Tyson Meagher and Jamison Meagher both went 3-0 and Adrian Anaya, Nolan Roberg, Brayden Kierstead-Hahn and Alex Weber all went 2-1.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs went 1-1 at the Section 4A duals, they defeated Sibley East 39-26 and they were defeated by state ranked LeSuerer-Henderson 54-19. Lance Schiefelbein, Teagan VanNurden, Mark Schiefelbein and Garrett Rosenow all went 2-0.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars were defeated by state ranked Canby 65-10 in the section team prelims. Noah Jensen and Jace Mueller both won their matches.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles were defeated by Central Public Schools (NYA) 54-24. Cason DeMarais, Ryder Schmidt, Cory Vaquera and Nick Becker all won their matches.

ATWATER-COSMOS-GROVE CITY FALCONS

The Falcons were defeated by KMS 35-27 in the preliminary team duals. Kenneth Franek, Jacob Meyer, Nolan Bierwerth, Luke Garvick, Brody Straumann and Jaciel Cardenas all won their matches.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals went 1-1 in the Section 7A duals, they defeated Nashwauk 6-2-6 and they were defeated by state ranked Holdingford 63-9. Jackson Dietman and Jake Leners both went 2-0.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres were defeated by Bemidji 45-27 in their Section 8AAA prelim dual. Jayce Gruber, Jack McGrew, Bodyn Molitor, Rowan Stewart and Tyler Plumski all won their match.

St. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush were defeated by state ranked Bemidji 44-26, Jack Hamak, Tanner Hugg, Kayne Doering, Noah Orth and Sutton Kenning all won their matches.

SECTION 6AA DUALS

SEMIFINALS and CHAMPIONSHIP

Tonight 6:00 Annandale High School

SEMIFINALS

FOLEY 43 ROCORI 21

107 LBS Trey Kraemer (ROC) Fall Joseph Udermann (FOL) 2:34

114 LBS Conner Faber (ROC) Fall Levi Ruhoff (FOL) 3:12

121 LBS Carter Kremer (ROC) Dec. Parker Kipka (FOL) 11-5

127 LBS Everett Bemboom (FOL) Dec. Mason Moscho (ROC) 15-12

133 LBS Noah Brunn (FOL) Fall Max Molitor (ROC) :31

139 LBS Wyatt Wall (FOL) Fall Maddden Schmitt (ROC) 1:06

145 LBS Jacob DeMarais (FOL) Dec. Kameron Moscho (ROC) 9-7

152 LBS Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Fall Talen Kubesh (ROC) 4:11

160 LBS Wyatt Britz (FOL) Tech. Fall Carson Alvarado-Kong (ROC) 2:30

172 LBS William Gutormson (FOL) Tech. Fall Sawyer Minnerath (ROC) 4:36

189 LBS Teddy Rasmussen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Zander Bitker (ROC) 13-0

215 LBS Cooper Notch (ROC) Fall Dominic Rudnitski (FOL) 1:23

285 LBS Messiah Vizenor (FOL) Fall Isaias Springs (ROC) :42

BECKER 30 HOWARD LAKE/WAVERLY-WINSTED 29

107 LBS Harper Hamacher (BECK)Fall Carter Proubst (HLWW) :16

114 LBS Clayton Birkholz (HLWW) Maj. Dec. Odin Duncombe (BECK) 15-7

121 LBS Jack Kutz (HLWW) Dec. Keaton Colford (BEC) 5-2

127 LBS Jacob Williams (BECK) Dec. Max Schlagel (HLWW) 8-6

133 LBS Rayden Graham (HLWW) Fall Brady Anderson (BECK) 1:23

139 LBS Ryker Clobes (HLWW) Fall Boston Kuschel (BECK) 1:57

145 LBS Bennett Kujawa (BECK) Fall Corbin Long (HLWW) :45

152 LBS Levi Thompson (BECK) Dec. Alex Ogle (HLWW) 10-5

160 LBS Grady Muellner (BECK) Maj. Dec. Jordan Rannow (HLWW) 10-0

172 LBS Braden Boots (BECK) Tech Fall Matthew Ghitka (HLWW) 3:36

189 LBS William Kutz (HLWW) Maj. Dec. Gus Baldry (BECK) 8-0

215 LBS Aiden Golley (BECK) Dec. Michael Mumford (HLWW) 5-3

285 LBS Logan Diers (HLWW) Fall Logan Carrington (BEC)

BECKER 25 FOLEY 31

107 LBS Harper Hamacher (BECK) Joseph Udermann (FOL) :40

114 LBS Odin Duncombe (BECK) Fall Levi Ruhoff (FOL) 1:29

121 LBS Parker Kipka (FOL) Maj. Dec. Keaton Colford (BECK) 17-5

127 LBS Jacobs Williams (BECK) Maj. Dec. Everett Bemboom (FOL) 11-3

132 LBS Noah Brunn (FOL) Dec. Rylan Kujawa (BECK) 6-1

139 LBS Bennett Kujawa (BECK) Fall Jacob DeMarais (FOL) 4:28

145 LBS Wyatt Wall (FOL) Tech. Fall Andy Fischer (BECK) 4:13

152 LBS Levi Thompson (BECK) Maj. Dec. Wyatt Britz (FOL) 16-3

160 LBS Hunter Wilhelmi (FOL) Dec. Braden Boots (BECK) 10-5

172 LBS William Gutormson (FOL) Fall Crady Muellner (BEC) 1:28

189 LBS Teddy Rasmussen (FOL) Maj. Dec. Blaine Cox (BECK) 9-1

215 LBS Walker Harris (FOL) Dec. Gus Baldry (BECK) 9-6

285 LBS Dominic Rudnitski (FOL) Dec. Aiden Colley (BECK) 7-4