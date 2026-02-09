GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING

MONDAY FEBRUARY 9th

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated a pair of state ranked AAA teams, Willmar 32-30 and Moorhead 49-19. Odin Duncombe, Keaton Colford, Jacob Williams, Rylan Kujawa, Levi Thompson, Bennett Kujawa and Aiden Collen all went 2-0. The Bulldogs went 2-0 at the home triangular, they defeated Forest Lake 43-26 and Sauk Rapids-Rice 76-0. Harper Hamacher, Odin Duncombe, Keaton Colford, Jacob Williams, Andy Fischer, Bennett Kujawa, Levi Thompson and Aiden Golley al went 2-0.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers defeated Annandale/Maple Lake 40-25 and they were defeated by Waconia 35-29 at the AN/ML triangular. Ethan Brinkman, Sam Strack, Axel Posterick, Noah Cameron and Kobi Cameron all went 2-0.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers defeated Albany 57-12 and Big Lake 65-3 at the Albany “Huskies” triangular. Tripp Troops, Rylan Gruber, Gauge Johnson, Grady Young, Carter Young, Link Toops, Hunter Przybilla, Brayden Melby, Brecken Andres and Henry Hoffman all went 3-0. The Pioneers defeated state ranked rivals 43-15. The Pioneers defeated Royalton 67-5.

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons were defeated by state AA ranked and rival Pierz 43-15. The Falcons defeated HLWW 32-24 and were defeated by No. 12AA ranked Marshall 30-25. Wyatt Wall, Hunter Wilhelmi and Dominic Rudnitski all went 2-0.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans defeated Hutchinson 46-21 and Big Lake 66-10 at their “Spartans” triangular. Trey Kraemer, Connor Faber, Carter Kremer, Talen Kubesh, Carson Alvarado-Konz, Sawyer Minnerath and Zander Bitker all went 2-0.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm were defeated by Becker 76-0 and Forest Lake 68-5 at the Becker triangular.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies went 1-1 at their home triangular, they defeated Big Lake 42-36 and were defeated by Pierz 57-12. Dylan Hoffarth and Connor Plumski both went 2-0.

The Huskies earned seven medals for 112.5 points at the “Purple Pride” invitational to earn fifth place. Connor Plumski (189/39-2) earned the championship and Bert Schulte (152) earned second. Colton Carlson (114), Braeden Geise (121) and Maverick Kotschevar (215) all earned third place. Blake Iverson (160) and Dylan Hofforth (172) both earned fourth. The Huskies went 2-1. The Milaca quadrangular, they defeated Cloquet 48-30 and Deer River 46-27 and they were defeated by Milaca 38-33.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

No Results reported

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs defeated Royalton-Upsala 55-10. The Bulldogs earned thirteen medals for 201 points to earn the championship at the Albany “Purple Pride” tournament. Tyson Meagher (107/41-2), Nolan Roberg (114/30-10), Jamison Meagher (121/38-6), Levi Kerzman (139) and Alex Weber (152) all earned championships. Devon Schmidt (133) earned third and Adrian Anaya (107) earned fourth. Abraham Nething (145), Brighton Frenchick (152), Daniel Flint (172), Sam Brick (215) and Brice Messer (285) all earned fifth and Colin Wendlandt (215) took sixth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs defeated their Conference and Section rivals Eden Valley-Watkins 54-22. Lance, Max, Mark and Frank Schiefelbeins all won matches. Miles Looman, Karson Schmidt, Teagan VanNurden, Ryder Schwieters and Garrett Rosenow all won matches.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

No Results reported

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles were defeated by Conference and Section rivals Kimball Area 54-22. Carson DeMarais, Zack Heinen and Nick Becker won matches for the Eagles.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals were defeated by Paynesville 55-10 and Pierz 67-5, both state ranked in Class A and Class AA.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres went 0-2 at the Alexandria triangular, they were defeated by Alexandria 33-30 and Willmar 41-26. Jayce Gruber and Peyton Allen both went 2-0.

St. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush were defeated by Buffalo 38-31. The Crush earned sixth place with 101.5 at the Albany “Purple Pride” tournament. They earned six medals, by Jack Hamak (133) and Noah Neuman (189) both earned second. Grady Doering (127) earned third, Tanner Hugg (172) and Ethan Brott (215) both earned fourth place and Noah Orth (285) took sixth.