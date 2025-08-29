Prep Football Season Opens – Prep Sports Scoreboard – Thursday, August 28th
The Cathedral football team dropped its season opener in Holdingford by a 42-7 final score Thursday night. The game was within a single score at halftime, but Holdingford pulled away with 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Masyn Patrick led the Huskers with eight carries for 78 yards, while Colton Harren scored a pair of touchdowns for Holdingford in the win.
John Hughes hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Henry Schloe midway through the second quarter for the Crusaders' lone score.
ELSEWHERE:
Osakis 46, Apollo 14
Albany 21, Litchfield 19
Royalton 26, Kimball 20
Eden Valley-Watkins 54, ACGC 6
Melrose 42, Montevideo 6
Holdingford 42, Cathedral 7
Cambridge-Isanti 21, Sartell 14
Foley 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12
ROCORI 28, Totino-Grace 7
Tech 16, North St. Paul 12
VOLLEYBALL
Sauk Rapids-Rice topped St. Michael-Albertville 3-1 Thursday night. Josie Anderson led the Storm with 17 kills, Ruby Gustofson and Wendi Peterson each made seven blocks and Aubrey Marketon added 26 set assists.
Set scores were 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19.
ELSEWHERE
Sartell 3, Moorhead 0
Fergus Falls 3, Becker 0
Dassel-Cokato 3, Paynesville 0
BOYS SOCCER
Jacob Oliver's hat trick helped Cathedral sail past Rochester Lourdes 5-1 Thursday evening. Oliver scored a pair of goals in the first half to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead, then added another goal late in the second half.
Dan Lee and Sam Oliver also scored for the Crusaders, who are now 2-0-1 overall. Cathedral will host Morris on Tuesday.
ELSEWHERE
Alexandria 4, Sartell 3
Little Falls 4, St. John’s Prep 0
Apollo 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
ROCORI 8, Detroit Lakes 0
GIRLS SOCCER
Anoka 1, ROCORI 0
St. John’s Prep 9, Crookston 0
Little Falls 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0
Watertown-Mayer 2, Cathedral 0
Sartell 2, Alexandria 1
