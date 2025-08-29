The Cathedral football team dropped its season opener in Holdingford by a 42-7 final score Thursday night. The game was within a single score at halftime, but Holdingford pulled away with 20 points in the fourth quarter.

Masyn Patrick led the Huskers with eight carries for 78 yards, while Colton Harren scored a pair of touchdowns for Holdingford in the win.

John Hughes hauled in a four-yard touchdown pass from Henry Schloe midway through the second quarter for the Crusaders' lone score.

ELSEWHERE:

Osakis 46, Apollo 14

Albany 21, Litchfield 19

Royalton 26, Kimball 20

Eden Valley-Watkins 54, ACGC 6

Melrose 42, Montevideo 6

Cambridge-Isanti 21, Sartell 14

Foley 28, Glencoe-Silver Lake 12

ROCORI 28, Totino-Grace 7

Tech 16, North St. Paul 12

VOLLEYBALL

Sauk Rapids-Rice topped St. Michael-Albertville 3-1 Thursday night. Josie Anderson led the Storm with 17 kills, Ruby Gustofson and Wendi Peterson each made seven blocks and Aubrey Marketon added 26 set assists.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19.

ELSEWHERE

Sartell 3, Moorhead 0

Fergus Falls 3, Becker 0

Dassel-Cokato 3, Paynesville 0

BOYS SOCCER

Jacob Oliver's hat trick helped Cathedral sail past Rochester Lourdes 5-1 Thursday evening. Oliver scored a pair of goals in the first half to give the Crusaders a 2-0 lead, then added another goal late in the second half.

Dan Lee and Sam Oliver also scored for the Crusaders, who are now 2-0-1 overall. Cathedral will host Morris on Tuesday.

ELSEWHERE

Alexandria 4, Sartell 3

Little Falls 4, St. John’s Prep 0

Apollo 2, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

ROCORI 8, Detroit Lakes 0

GIRLS SOCCER

Anoka 1, ROCORI 0

St. John’s Prep 9, Crookston 0

Little Falls 3, Sauk Rapids-Rice 0

Watertown-Mayer 2, Cathedral 0

Sartell 2, Alexandria 1