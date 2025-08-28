Maddy Schroeder Shines Despite Tough Loss For Cathedral Volleyball
The Cathedral volleyball team lost a nail-biter when they fell to Royalton in five sets Wednesday night. Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 21-25 and 9-15.
Maddy Schroeder posted a team-high 15 kills in the match, while Berkley Mathiasen added 24 set assists. The Crusaders are 3-3 on the season and will hit the road for a match with Albany on Tuesday.
THURSDAY'S VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Sartell @ Moorhead
STMA @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
THURSDAY'S BOYS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Sartell @ Alexandria 5 PM
Rochester Lourdes @ Cathedral 5 PM
Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 6 PM
Detroit Lakes @ ROCORI 7 PM
THURSDAY'S GIRLS SOCCER SCHEDULE
Anoka vs ROCORI @ Rogers 12 PM
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Little Falls 5:15 PM
Cathedral @ Watertown-Mayer 7 PM
St. Cloud @ Willmar 7 PM
Sartell @ Alexandria 7 PM
