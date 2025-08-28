The Cathedral volleyball team lost a nail-biter when they fell to Royalton in five sets Wednesday night. Set scores were 25-21, 25-23, 25-27, 21-25 and 9-15.

Maddy Schroeder posted a team-high 15 kills in the match, while Berkley Mathiasen added 24 set assists. The Crusaders are 3-3 on the season and will hit the road for a match with Albany on Tuesday.

