Local Police Holding “Tip a Cop” Event For a Good Cause

The Stearns County Sheriff's office and partner agencies will be at Texas Roadhouse in Waite Park Wednesday November 29 from 4-7 p.m. for "Tip a Cop" to raise money for Special Olympics Minnesota. These officers will assist in serving the patrons at Texas Roadhouse that day.

These donations to Special Olympics Minnesota helps sustain a year-round movement that provides sports training and athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities!