Hermantown snuck past Cathedral with a 2-1 win Thursday night in St. Cloud.

The Hawks started the scoring with a Beau Christy goal at 4:17 of the opening period, but the Crusaders answered with a Noah Klein goal just 19 seconds later.

Hermantown charted the eventual game-winning goal at 6:42 of the second period, with Ethan Aysta finding the back of the net for the Hawks. Bryce Francisco made 28 saves for Hermantown, while CHS' Hunter Moreland stopped 16 Hermantown shots.

The Crusaders will play at Monticello on Saturday at 3 p.m..

The St. Cloud Crush beat Willmar 6-2 Thursday night at the MAC behind six different goal scorers.

Ryan Sakariason started the scoring for St. Cloud with a goal at 2:10 of the first period, which ended in a 1-1 tie.

Aiden Yurczyk, Corbin Matanich and Landon O'Donnell each scored second period goals to help St. Cloud pull away with a 5-2 lead after two periods.

Jackson Stuber and Logan Ylinen each scored in the third for St. Cloud.

The Sartell Sabres scored six third period goals to trample the Cardinals 9-3 in Alexandria Thursday night.

Brayden Klante scored at 7 minutes of the first period to tie the game at one for Sartell, then Kaden Peterlin found the back of the net at 9:31 of the second period to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead.

Tanner Burris added a goal late in the second period for Sartell to make the score 3-1 before Alexandria scored early in the third period to make it a one-goal game.

The floodgates opened at that point, with Sartell scoring three even-strength goals within 48 seconds to take a 6-2 lead. Lane Larson, Collin Otto and Preston Deragisch all scored for the Sabres in the flurry.

Devin Jacobs, Burris and Deragisch also added goals later in the period.

GIRLS HOCKEY

St. Cloud 5, Willmar 1

River Lakes 2, Hutchinson 1

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Albany 53, Pierz 45

Rockford 60, Sauk Rapids-Rice 55

Paynesville 49, Holdingford 43

Cathedral 67, ROCORI 56

Eden Valley-Watkins 43, Montevideo 42

BOYS BASKETBALL

Kimball 92, ACGC 63

Paynesville 73, Maple Lake 39

Holdingford 89, Royalton 44

Melrose 64, Sauk Centre 49

Apollo 83, Sauk Rapids-Rice 47

Detroit Lakes 81, ROCORI 61

Sartell 77, Tech 71

Willmar 70, Becker 62