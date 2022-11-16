Local Girl Builds Food Pantry For People Struggling With Hunger

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A local girl is taking it upon herself to help people struggling with hunger.

Allison Hand's daughter Norah, built a Little Food Pantry that will be placed outside of Place of Hope Ministries later this week.

Allison says the pantry works just like the Little Free Libraries you see around town.

Instead of having books, it will have food. Obviously with our cold Minnesota weather we need to make sure we don't have food items that will explode, but we will make sure it's stocked with items that can be easily taken by someone who doesn't have anything to eat.

The Food Pantry was built and painted by Norah, with the help of her uncle.

Norah says felt inspired to do this, especially after seeing more people struggle due to the pandemic.

I've bee seeing people struggle, especially since COVID-19. I saw people who didn't have enough money to buy food so I decided to build the pantry to help.

Allison says Place of Hope is excited to have something like this in the St. Cloud area.

She says anyone can donate nonperishable food items to the pantry at any time to help make sure the pantry stays stocked.

A special dedication will take place on Friday at 3:00 p.m.