Local Football Teams Wrap Up Regular Season With Unforgettable Moments

Photo by Dave Adamson on Unsplash

The Cathedral football team finished its regular season with a 21-14 win over Redwood Valley at St. John's University on Wednesday. The Crusaders finish the regular season with a 5-3.

Cathedral quarterback Henry Schloe's 30-yard touchdown scamper with just under nine minutes left in the fourth quarter capped a six play, 63 yard drive and proved to be the game-winning score.

Nick Plante rushed 14 times for 93 yards while also hauling in six catches for 136 yards, highlighted by an 89-yard touchdown catch late in the first quarter.

Cathedral's 5-1 section record likely sets them as the second seed in Section 5AA.

 

Sauk Rapids-Rice football fell 45-35 to Waconia on Wednesday night. The two teams combined for nearly 1,000 yards- 533 for Waconia and 437 for Sauk Rapids-Rice.

Carter Riedeman carried the ball 23 times for the Storm and gained 123 yards with three touchdowns. Connor Winkelman pulled down six passes from Spencer Ackerman for 148 yards and a touchdown.

Sauk Rapids-Rice finishes the regular season at 1-7.

 

ROCORI (7-1) 49, Princeton 12
Sartell (4-4) 27, Robbinsdale Cooper 6
Fergus Falls 54, Tech (2-6) 14
Little Falls 9, Apollo (0-8) 8

