Little Free Library Installed Outside CentraCare Pediatric Clinic

ST. CLOUD -- You're child can enjoy a good book while waiting for their checkup at the CentraCare Health Plaza.

CentraCare partnered with United Way of Central Minnesota to install a Little Free Library outside of the pediatric clinic.

The Little Free Library is a community trend and a non-profit organization based out of Minneapolis. The goal is to provide access to free books to every reader.

The library was built and painted by a team of volunteers from Schlenner Wenner & Co. during the United Way Day of Caring.

All books were donated by the United Way Imagination Library Program funded through United Way of Central Minnesota.