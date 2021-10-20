Little Falls Woman Hurt in Tuesday Crash

BELLE PRAIRIE TOWNSHIP -- A Little Falls woman was hurt when her vehicle was hit from behind Tuesday morning.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Paulette Isder was traveling west on 183rd Street northeast of Little Falls when she stopped for a deer that was crossing the road.

Get our free mobile app

Another driver, 29-year-old Samantha Kuklok of Holdingford, was also heading west on 183rd Street and crashed into the back of Isder's vehicle.

Isder was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.

The crash happened at around 8:35 a.m.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



LOOK: Stunning vintage photos capture the beauty of America's national parks Today these parks are located throughout the country in 25 states and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The land encompassing them was either purchased or donated, though much of it had been inhabited by native people for thousands of years before the founding of the United States. These areas are protected and revered as educational resources about the natural world, and as spaces for exploration.

Keep scrolling for 50 vintage photos that show the beauty of America's national parks.

