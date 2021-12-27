Little Falls Man Facing Charges in Christmas Day Road Rage Crash

AVON -- A Little Falls man is facing charges after allegedly ramming his vehicle into another while driving on Interstate-94 on Christmas Day.

Stearns County District Court records show 34-year-old Kevin Desmet-Groseclose faces four felony counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to a crash on Interstate-94 near Avon shortly before 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say when they arrived they found Desmet-Groseclose sitting in a black pick-up and two adults and two children in a blue SUV. The complaint says the driver of the SUV told authorities they had been going east on the interstate when the truck pulled up behind them, flashed its lights, and pulled over into the other lane.

The driver of the SUV sped up to get away from the truck but says the driver of the truck sped up as well and crashed into the driver’s side of the SUV. According to the complaint the truck drove by when the SUV came to a stop, but turned around and drove at the SUV head-on. The driver of the SUV continued eastbound and was able to avoid a second collision before stopping again.

This time, authorities say Desmet-Groseclose got out of his vehicle and was hitting the windows of the SUV with a pop can while shouting. Officers say when they spoke to him he seemed manic and was talking about his daughters being missing and possibly kidnapped.

Authorities say he later calmed down and remembered little about what had happened. He will make his first court appearance in January.

