List of Candidates Who Ran Unopposed in the St. Cloud Area
UNDATED (WJON News) - As we await the results from Tuesday's general election, here is the list of candidates who ran unopposed in their respected races.
Benton County:
- Commissioner District 2 - Ed Popp (I)
- Commissioner District 3 - Steven Heinen (I)
- Sheriff - Troy Heck (I)
- Attorney - Karl Schmidt
Stearns County:
- Commissioner District 1 - Tarryl Clark (I)
- Commissioner District 2 - Joe Perske (I)
- Commissioner District 5 - Steven Notch (I)
- Auditor/Treasurer - Randy Schreifels (I)
- Sheriff - Steve Soyka (I)
- Attorney - Jannelle Kendall (I)
Sherburne County:
- Recorder - Michelle Ashe (I)
- Sheriff - Joel Brott (I)
- Attorney - Kathleen Heaney (I)
St. Cloud:
- City Council Ward 1 - Dave Masters (I)
Waite Park:
- Mayor - Rick Miller (I)
- City Council - Frank Theisen (I) and Shawn Blackburn
St. Augusta:
- Mayor - Michael Zenzen (I)
Sartell:
- Mayor - Ryan Fitzthum (I)
Rice:
- Mayor - Brian Skroch (I)
Continue to check back throughout the night as we update the results of all our local races.