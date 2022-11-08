List of Candidates Who Ran Unopposed in the St. Cloud Area

UNDATED (WJON News) - As we await the results from Tuesday's general election, here is the list of candidates who ran unopposed in their respected races.

Benton County:

- Commissioner District 2 - Ed Popp (I)

- Commissioner District 3 - Steven Heinen (I)

- Sheriff - Troy Heck (I)

- Attorney - Karl Schmidt

Stearns County:

- Commissioner District 1 - Tarryl Clark (I)

- Commissioner District 2 - Joe Perske (I)

- Commissioner District 5 - Steven Notch (I)

- Auditor/Treasurer - Randy Schreifels (I)

- Sheriff - Steve Soyka (I)

- Attorney - Jannelle Kendall (I)

Sherburne County:

- Recorder - Michelle Ashe (I)

- Sheriff - Joel Brott (I)

- Attorney - Kathleen Heaney (I)

St. Cloud:

- City Council Ward 1 - Dave Masters (I)

Waite Park:

- Mayor - Rick Miller (I)

- City Council - Frank Theisen (I) and Shawn Blackburn

St. Augusta:

- Mayor - Michael Zenzen (I)

Sartell:

- Mayor - Ryan Fitzthum (I)

Rice:

- Mayor - Brian Skroch (I)

Continue to check back throughout the night as we update the results of all our local races.