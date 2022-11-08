List of Candidates Who Ran Unopposed in the St. Cloud Area

UNDATED (WJON News) - As we await the results from Tuesday's general election, here is the list of candidates who ran unopposed in their respected races.

Benton County:
- Commissioner District 2 - Ed Popp (I)
- Commissioner District 3 - Steven Heinen (I)
- Sheriff - Troy Heck (I)
- Attorney - Karl Schmidt

Stearns County:
- Commissioner District 1 - Tarryl Clark (I)
- Commissioner District 2 - Joe Perske (I)
- Commissioner District 5 - Steven Notch (I)
- Auditor/Treasurer - Randy Schreifels (I)
- Sheriff - Steve Soyka (I)
- Attorney - Jannelle Kendall (I)

Sherburne County:
- Recorder - Michelle Ashe (I)
- Sheriff - Joel Brott (I)
- Attorney - Kathleen Heaney (I)

St. Cloud:
- City Council Ward 1 - Dave Masters (I)

Waite Park:
- Mayor - Rick Miller (I)
- City Council - Frank Theisen (I) and Shawn Blackburn

St. Augusta:
- Mayor - Michael Zenzen (I)

Sartell:
- Mayor - Ryan Fitzthum (I)

Rice:
- Mayor - Brian Skroch (I)

