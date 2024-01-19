Lion May be Coming to a Sauk Rapids Park

Lion Sculpture image courtesy of the city of Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Some new artwork may be coming to a Sauk Rapids park.

The Lions Club wants to commission a lion sculpture for Lions Park near the new splash pad.

City documents say it will be quite large standing six feet tall and 11 to 12 feet long and made of metal.

The artist is Craig Palm who is from Minnesota and has done several other large sculptures.

The Park Committee is recommending approval but is concerned with maintenance and vandalism so they want the Lions Club to be responsible for both.

The Park Committee also wants the final say in what the sculpture actually looks like.

During Monday's City Council meeting, they'll be asked to approve the concept of a donation of a piece of artwork from the Lions Club. The plan is to have the lion ready by late spring or early summer.

