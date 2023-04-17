LifeSource Names St. Cloud Hospital ‘Partner of the Year’

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital is being recognized by LifeSource.

The healthcare facility received Lifesource's Hospital Partner of the Year Award.

Last year, St. Cloud Hospital worked with LifeSource to care for 19 donors and their families, nearly doubling their donors from the previous year. In that time, 71 organs were donated resulting in 59 lives saved.

St. Cloud Hospital also had 57 tissue donors and 45 eye donors, which helped provide a better quality of life to those in need.

Joy Plamann is the CentraCare Chief Operating Officer and St. Cloud Hospital President. She says it's an honor to be recognized.

St. Cloud Hospital is blessed to have a wonderful LifeSource team and dedicated resources to support our staff, patients and their families and loved ones throughout the donation process. And to the patients and their families who make the decision to donate: Thank you. To give of oneself in this sacred way is truly a gift.

The staff at St. Cloud Hospital work in collaboration with a liaison team from LifeSource that provides a daily presence at the hospital.

The staff are open to providing feedback and suggestions for improvement to LifeSource in order to strengthen this partnership and meet the needs of our patients and their loved ones.

April is National Donate Life Month.

