Level Three Sex Offender Planning to Move to Sherburne County
ZIMMERMAN (WJON NEWS) -- A Level 3 sex offender is moving to a Sherburne County home.
The Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Matthew Fischer was convicted of sexually abusing a child in Hennepin County and has served his sentence.
He is moving to a home in the vicinity of 275th Avenue Northwest, rural Zimmerman, in early March.
Get our free mobile app
A community notification meeting is scheduled for February 27th at 6:00 p.m. at the Zimmerman Public Safety Building.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- World Food Tour: Hernandez Burrito in Sauk Rapids
- Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in St. Cloud
- First Former Johnnie to Play in the Super Bowl this Sunday
- Unusually Early Start to Maple Syrup Season in Minnesota
- Why I'm Dancing for Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud