Level Three Sex Offender Planning to Move to Sherburne County

ZIMMERMAN (WJON NEWS) -- A Level 3 sex offender is moving to a Sherburne County home.

The Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Matthew Fischer was convicted of sexually abusing a child in Hennepin County and has served his sentence.

He is moving to a home in the vicinity of 275th Avenue Northwest, rural Zimmerman, in early March.

A community notification meeting is scheduled for February 27th at 6:00 p.m. at the Zimmerman Public Safety Building.

