Lemonade Concert and Art Fair is On!

ST. CLOUD -- The Lemonade Concert and Art Fair are on at St. Cloud State University.

The annual tradition and the start of Granite City Days feature over 150 vendors spread throughout the campus.

Kendra Rael is an author with The Ruth Experience. She explains why she makes the Art Fair every year.

We are from Central Minnesota, we've been writing together for 10 years. We write devotionals, mainly for women and families and for girls. We come to the lemonade fair because we love this community, we love being a part of any kind of activity that's around here. And so anytime we get the chance to be out, we take it.

This year’s show welcomes both new faces and returning guests. Children’s author Gary Harbo makes the show every year.

I've been coming here for probably 20-25 years now. I have a lot of customers that come up that have bought my books before and so I get to interact with the kids.

The art fair, food stands, children’s activities, and musical performances continue until 8:30 p.m. tonight (Thursday) on the St. Cloud State University Campus.