Legion Baseball Scores And Recaps – July 20th, 2022

2022 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Division 1 Playoff Sub-State #12

SARTELL/COLD SPRING CO-HOSTS

Tuesday July 19th

COLD SPRING POST #455 10 LITTLE FALLS POST #46 0

The Cold Spring Legion but up four big runs in the fifth, they collected nine hits including a double. The starting pitcher for the Cold Spring Legion was Evan Acheson, he thew a complete game to earn the win. He gave up four hits, four walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cold Spring Legion was led by Cole Fuchs, he went 2-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Evan Acheson went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Jack Spanier went 2-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs and Brady Schafer earned a walk an he was credited for two RBIs. Beck Loesch went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk and Luke VanErp went 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly and he scored a run. Blake Tylutki earned two walks and he scored two runs and Thad Lieser was hit by a pitch.

The Little Falls Legions starting pitcher was Zach Gwost, he threw four innings, he gave up five hits, three walks and five runs. Collin Kray and George Moore both threw one inning in relief.

The Little Falls offense was led by Owen Bode, he went 2-for-2, Matt Pillippi went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk and Zach Gwost went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. George Moore and Riley Czech both earned a walk.

SARTELL POST #277 6 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76 2

The Sartell Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Chutes, backed by nine hits, including a big triple. They put up six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Righty Wes Johnson started on the mound for the Sartell Legion, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up six hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sartell offense was led by Austin Hendrichs, he went 1-for-4 with a base clearing triple for three huge RBIs in the sixth inning. Tory Lund went 2-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Carsen Gross went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Dylan Simones earned a walk, he was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Gavin Schulte went 2-for-3 and he scored a run and Jackson Vos went 1-for-3. Sam Frieler went 1-for-1 and he scored a run and Blake Haus had a huge sacrifice bunt in the sixth inning to move the runners from 1st and 2nd over.

The starting pitcher for the Chutes was Tommy Gohman, he threw five innings, he gave up seven hits and two runs. Nick Hamak threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, two walks and three runs. Talen Braegelman threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Chutes offense was led by Justin Lenzmeier, he went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Caleb Leintz had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Cooper Kosiba went

1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Steven Ellingson went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and John Hawkins went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Jack Theisen went 1-for-4, Tommy Gohman went 1-for-3 and Evan Wahlin scored a run.

FOLEY POST #298 14 ST. CLOUD 76ers POST #76 4 (5 innings)

The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the 76ers, backed by fifteen hits, including one big double. They put up eight runs in the third and five more in the fourth innings. Their starting pitcher was Trey Emmerich, he threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up two walks and he recorded a strikeout. Mitchell Foss threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recored two strikeouts. Aiden Micholski threw 2/3 innings, he gave up two hits, one run and three walks. Brett Leabch closed it out with 1 1/3 innings of relief.

The Foley offense was led by Josiah Peterson, he went 2-for-4 with a double for four RBIs and he scored a run. Ryan Chmielewski went 2-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored two runs. Trey Emmerich went 2-for-3 for two RBIs, he had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run. Bryce Gapinski went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Mitchell Foss went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Charles Hackett went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Aiden Micholski went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs, Derek Dahmen went 1-for-3 and Alex Jennissen earned a walk and he scored a run.

The 76ers starting pitcher was Parker Schultz, he threw 2 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Henry Bulson threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up three hits, four runs and he issued one walk. Ashton Miller threw 1 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he recorded one strikeout.

The 76ers offense was led by Grant Roob, he went 1-for-2 for three RBIs and he earned a walk. Parker Schultz went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored two runs and Henry Bulson went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Jaden Mendel went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen and he scored a run. Truman Toenjes went 1-for-3, James Nyberg went 1-for-3 and Ethan Lindholm was hit by a pitch.

SAUK RAPIDS POST #254 17 ST. AUGUSTA POST #621 2

The Sauk Rapids Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the St. Augusta Legion, backed by thirteen hits, including three doubles and a triple. They put up big numbers in the fourth inning as they batted around. The starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Owen Arndt.

The Sauk Rapids Legion was led on offense by Nolan Thell, he went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Alex Harren went 1-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Regan Patterson went 3-for-4 fro two RBIs and he scored a run. Owen Arndt went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored three runs. Terrence Moody went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored three runs. Josh Tapio went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Andrew Bemboom went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 1-for-2, he was hit twice by a pitch and he scored three runs.

The St. Augusta starting pitcher was Matthew Bolten, he was the pitcher of record. The offense was led by Tanner Staller, went went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Koda Nelson went 2-for-3, Trey Toenjes went 1-for-2 and Grant Zastrow was hit by a pitch. Matt Bolten and Nevin Bloom both went 1-for-3, Cory Brott had a sacrifice bunt and he scored a run and Owen Kiffmeyer had a sacrifice bunt.

Monday July 18th

COLD SPRING POST #455 7 SAUK RAPIDS POST #254 2

The Cold Spring Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sauk Rapids Legion, backed by seven timely hits and good defense. Their starting pitcher was Hunter Fuchs, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up five hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Hunter Fuchs, he went 3-for-5 for three RBIs and Jack Spanier went 1-for-2, he earned three walks and he scored three runs. Beck Loesch went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned two walks. Brady Schaefer earned two walks and he was credited for a RBI. Logan Bauer went 1-for-4 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Evan Acheson went 1-for-5 and Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Thad Lieser earned three walks and he scored a run and Blake Tyluki earned a walk.

The Sauk Rapids Legion starting pitcher was Alex Harren, he was their pitcher of record. The Sauk Rapids offense was led by Keegan Patterson, he went

2-for-3 for two RBIs. Jeff Solorz and Owen Arndt both went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Luke Pakkala went 1-for-3.

SCHEDULE

WEDNESDAY July 20th

Cold Spring Post #455 vs. Sartell Legion Post #277 7:30 At Sartell

Sauk Rapids Post #254 vs. St. Cloud Chutes Post #76 5:00 At Sartell

Foley Post #298 vs. Little Falls Post #46 5:00 At Cold Spring