Learn About City Departments at St. Cloud 101 on Saturday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can learn about all the St. Cloud city departments this Saturday with the next installment of St. Cloud 101.

Mayor Dave Kleis says this is the 4th time the city has hosted the event and this year it will be at City Hall from 10:00 a.m. until noon.

Whether it is your water, refuse, parks, police, fire, or parks all of those things are part of what the city does, so it's an opportunity to come in and ask questions and learn a little more.

Kleis says it is an open house so you can come and go as you wish. Also, it is a chance for the kids to climb on some city vehicles.

We'll have vehicles there too because kids like to climb on the fire trucks, the police vehicles, and snowplows.

You can also tour City Hall which of course is the former Technical High School.

Get our free mobile app

Also on Saturday, there is a 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Municipal Athletic Complex from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a free open skate.