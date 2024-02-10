Laughing Good Time At Sartell High School

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell-St. Stephen High School students had a day filled with laughter, fun, and creativity, on Tuesday. The Hennepin Theatre Trust in part with Brave New Workshop held its Spotlight Eduction program featuring a comedy improv workshop at the school.

Brave New Workshop's Improv Comedian Doug Neithercott led the workshop and took students through a series of exercises exploring the fundamentals of improv comedy such as listening, reacting honestly, and working together to create something unexpected.

Hennepin Theatre and Trucst President and CEO Todd Duesing said they were honored to bring the Spotlight program, which works with over 100 high schools across the state, to Sartell. He says improv is not just about making people laugh but is also about cultivating life skills and empowering people to navigate any challenge on or off stage.

Hennepin Theatre Trust’s Spotlight Education is designed to provide high-quality arts education opportunities to students across Minnesota to develop their talents and build lifelong skills.

