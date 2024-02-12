7 Broadway Shows To Make MN Debut In 2024-2025

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced its Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin 2024 - 2025 season. The new season will feature 11 Broadway shows including "Back to the Future: The Musical," "Some Like It Hot," and the 30th anniversary of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast."

Seven of the eleven plays are making their Minnesota premiere including Purple Rain. Hennepin Theatre Trust president and CEO Todd Duesing says "Prince was a visionary artist who created Minneapolis sound and ignited a profound appreciation for the arts in the Twin Cities and Minnesota."

"Back to the Future: The Musical" kicks off the season on September 10th for a two-week run.

The Full Schedule includes:

"Back to the Future: The Musical" - September 10 - 22, 2024

"Some Like It Hot" - October 15-20, 2024

"Les Miserables" - November 19 - December 1, 2024

"The Book of Mormon" - December 17-22, 2024

"Parade" - January 21-26, 2025

"Hadestown" - February 11-16, 2025

"Life of Pi" - March 4-9, 2025

"Purple Rain" - Spring, 2025

"& Juliet" - May 13-18, 2025

"Kimberly Akimbo" - July 8-13, 2025

"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" - August 5-17, 2025

