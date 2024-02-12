7 Broadway Shows To Make MN Debut In 2024-2025

7 Broadway Shows To Make MN Debut In 2024-2025

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Hennepin Theatre Trust has announced its Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin 2024 - 2025 season. The new season will feature 11 Broadway shows including "Back to the Future: The Musical," "Some Like It Hot," and the 30th anniversary of "Disney's Beauty and the Beast."

Get our free mobile app
Handout, Getty Images
loading...

Seven of the eleven plays are making their Minnesota premiere including Purple Rain. Hennepin Theatre Trust president and CEO Todd Duesing says "Prince was a visionary artist who created Minneapolis sound and ignited a profound appreciation for the arts in the Twin Cities and Minnesota."

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images
loading...

"Back to the Future: The Musical" kicks off the season on September 10th for a two-week run.

The Full Schedule includes:
"Back to the Future: The Musical" - September 10 - 22, 2024
"Some Like It Hot" - October 15-20, 2024
"Les Miserables" - November 19 - December 1, 2024
"The Book of Mormon" - December 17-22, 2024
"Parade" - January 21-26, 2025
"Hadestown" - February 11-16, 2025
"Life of Pi" - March 4-9, 2025
"Purple Rain" - Spring, 2025
"& Juliet" - May 13-18, 2025
"Kimberly Akimbo" - July 8-13, 2025
"Disney's Beauty and the Beast" - August 5-17, 2025

John Lamparski, Getty Images
loading...

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

 

READ MORE: 25 Companies You Might Not Know Are Owned by Disney

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series

Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. 

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows

Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. 

Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

Filed Under: broadway shows, Hennepin Theatre Trust, Purple Rain
Categories: St. Cloud News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 1390 Granite City Sports