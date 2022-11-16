Lake Effect Snow Dropping Big Totals on MN North Shore

DULUTH (WJON News) -- Here in St. Cloud we've had about 4.1 inches of snow so far this week, according to the weather department over at St. Cloud State University.

If you are heading up to the north shore of Lake Superior you will find a lot more than that. The National Weather Service says Finland has had 21 inches of snow already this week. Hovland is at 19.7 inches and Grand Marais is at 16.5 inches as of Wednesday morning.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

Some areas may receive a break Wednesday afternoon before another round of snow moves in from the west. Most areas will receive another 1- 2 inches with the exception of the Arrowhead which could see another 4-8 inches through Friday morning.

