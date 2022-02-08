Kimball Man Featured in Ad Airing During Olympics

UNDATED -- Kimball's Mike Schultz isn't competing yet in Bejing, China, but if you're watching any of the Olympic coverage on TV you're sure to see plenty of him.

Schultz's story is being featured in a 60 second commercial for Comcast in its "What's Next" campaign.

The ad talks about Schultz's journey from losing part of his left leg in 2008 in a snowmobile crash, to starting his new business, to becoming a world-class athlete.

Schultz won a gold medal in snowboarding in the 2018 Paralympics. He will be competing again at this year's Paralympics in Beijing from March 4th through the 13th.

He released a book about his journey late last year.