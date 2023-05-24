Kimball Crash Sends Pair to Hospital

KIMBALL (WJON News) - A Stearns County crash sent two to the hospital Wednesday morning just before 8:00.

Get our free mobile app

The Minnesota State Patrol says 32-year-old Kayle Paulson of Kimball and a young passenger were driving north on Highway 24, South of Kimball when they were rear-ended by a car driven by 44-year-old Lori Verry of Dassel near mile marker 131.



Paulson and her passenger were sent to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES