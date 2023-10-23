Kids Can Start Their RC Engines In St. Cloud Tuesday

Chris McKellips, Party Crashers RC Racing

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Kids can start their engines and race for the checkered flag on Tuesday. St. Cloud Community Education is hosting a Remote Control car racing clinic at Oak Hill Community School.

The clinic is designed for six-year-olds through eighth graders and lasts 70 minutes. There will be about 15 minutes for them to see how the cars' motors and electronics work, and then they get to race the cars on an offroad track, complete with jumps. Community Education has partnered with Party Crashers RC Racing for the clinic, Party Crashers Owner Chris McKellips says the kids really enjoy racing on an actual track.

Kids can bring their own RC car, or there will be cars at the clinic they can use. If weather permits the class will be held outside, and there is a $24 fee to attend. For more information or to register click on this link, RC Racing Clinic.

 

