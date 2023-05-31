Stearns County Holds Predatory Offender Meeting

RICHMOND (WJON News) - The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office will hold a public notification of the release of a registered predatory offender.

Get our free mobile app

Mark Fleischman has finished his sentence and will be moving into Munson Township near Richmond. Fleischman has a history of sexual contact with women that he knows. In each incident, he made initial contact through social media and then, in several instances, meet them, drug their beverages, and take advantage of the victim’s vulnerable state.

View the fact sheet here.

The meeting will take place on June eighth, 6:30 p.m. at the River Lakes Civic Arena in Richmond (319 Central Avenue South). Anyone interested will receive more information on Fleischman and the predatory offender registration process.

READ RELATED ARTICLES