Kansas City A Great Weekend Getaway for Minnesota Travelers

KANSAS CITY (WJON News) -- Minnesotans looking to get away in a not-too-far-away city should consider giving Kansas City a try.

It is driveable at only about seven hours away. However, we chose to fly there on a direct flight from Minneapolis-St. Paul International. The fight was a short less than 1 1/2 hours.

Our hotel was in downtown and everything we wanted to do was in that area, which made for a very walkable experience.

Kansas City offers a free street car that operates all day every day along Main Street. You can hop on and off all day for free.

We found the downtown to be very clean, safe, and friendly.

Of course, Kansas City is known for its barbeque and they did not disappoint. We had a few BBQ meals while we were there and Jack's Stack stood out, especially their baked beans.

There is a Kansas City Fun Tour bus that is about 1 1/2 hours long and takes you all around the downtown showing you highlights and historic spots. Most of the passengers on the bus with us also happened to be Minnesotans.

Among the information we learned is that both Hallmark and H&R Block got their start in KC.

The renovated Union Station, the National World War I Museum and Tower, and the Steamboat Arabia Museums were all tours that I would recommend first-time visitors take in.

The elevator ride to the top of the WWI Museum Tower provides amazing views of the city's skyline.

Not far from the Union Station is what's called the Crossroads Arts/Brewery District. Artists have painted murals on many of the buildings and down alleyways. There are also a number of breweries, cideries, and distilleries in that area, which if you are like me you will find very appealing.

The north end of the downtown is the Kansas City Market area. Another popular neighborhood for locals and visitors. That is also where the Arabia Museum is located. The steamboat sank while traveling up the Missouri River decades later it was dug up and its contents are now the largest collection of pre Civil War era artifacts.

In the heart of the downtown is the Power & Light District which also has the KC Live block a multi level multi bar and entertainment complex. Our visit in October found it to be pretty quiet most of the time, but the staff who work there say it is much busier during the summer months.

