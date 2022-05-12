Jury Selection Underway for Gregory Ulrich Trial

BUFFALO -- Jury selection is underway in the trial of Gregory Ulrich.

The 68-year-old Buffalo man is charged in the February 2021 shooting and bombing of the Allina Health Clinic that left one person dead and three seriously hurt.

Ulrich is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder, and the discharge of an explosive or incendiary device.

The criminal complaint describes Ulrich walking into the clinic on February 9th and setting off two homemade bombs inside and shooting the five victims, some of whom were hit multiple times.

The bombs damaged the entryway and a desk inside the clinic. A third undetonated bomb was found inside as was the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Court records show Ulrich called 911 minutes later and surrendered to the police.

Opening arguments in Ulrich's trial are scheduled for Monday.

