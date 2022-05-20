Jury Selected in Gregory Ulrich Murder Trial

BUFFALO -- The jury has been set in the Gregory Ulrich trial in Wright County.

A total of 16 jurors were selected, 12 that will hear the case and four alternates.

Opening statements are scheduled to begin Monday afternoon, with witnesses taking the stand shortly after.

The 68-year-old Buffalo man is charged in the February 2021 shooting and bombing of the Allina Health Clinic that left one person dead and three seriously hurt.

Ulrich is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, four counts of first-degree attempted premeditated murder, and the discharge of an explosive or incendiary device.

The bombs damaged the entryway and a desk inside the clinic. A third undetonated bomb was found inside as was the 9mm handgun used in the shooting.

Court records show Ulrich called 911 minutes later and surrendered to the police.