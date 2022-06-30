Jules Bistro, Paramount Benefit Raises Over $42,000 for Ukraine

ST. CLOUD -- A fundraiser benefiting Ukraine earlier this week was a huge success.

Jules' Bistro and the Paramount Center for the Arts announced their "Central Minnesotans for Ukraine" benefit Tuesday night raised over $42,000 for Ukrainians displaced by the war.

Roughly 600 people attended the live concert which featured over 40 artists do donated their time and talents to perform or create a new, unique piece of art for the auction.

All of the proceeds will go to Minneapolis-based nonprofit Alight. Their rapid response teams are meeting with displaced Ukrainians.

If you were not able to make the benefit and would like to make a donation, click here!