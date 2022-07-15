GOLF FOR FAMILIES IN NEED

Tanner's Team Foundation was created in 2011 to help families with children who are fighting a life-threatening disease. Tanner Fuls was diagnosed at age 11 with Myelodysplastic Syndrom (MDS), a form of pre-leukemia, and passed away on November 27th of 2010.

TANNER FULS

The Fuls started Tanners Team to carry on Tanner's legacy, and they know exactly what children and their families face when a life-threatening illness rears its ugly head; the unexpected illness, family members unable to work, reduced income, and overwhelming feelings of despair, can be too much for families going through a crisis.

THE PAR 3 CHARITEE EVENT

The Par 3 for ChariTEE event will be held on Monday, July 25th beginning at 1 pm and ending around 8 pm. All proceeds raised from this event will go to Tanner's Team Foundation, which helps families in 45 counties with housing, transportation, and household costs.

To register for the event you can click HERE now.

The Tournament is a 4 person scramble and is $1000 per team. 18 shots per golfer at a hole-in-one. The team sponsorship is 100% tax deductible.

The event will be happening at The Territory Golf Club,480 55th Ave. SE, St. Cloud MN 56304.

There are going to be lots of chances to win big including 'The Hole-In-One Extravaganza."

SOMEONE YOU'D LIKE TO MEET

Tanner Fuls has been described as "Vibrant, positive, and kindhearted. An athletic redhead, who made a great impression on everyone that met him." Tanner's family made a promise to each other to keep Tanner's spirit alive and well, by helping others in need. We hope that you will join in this act of kindness, and help Tanner's Team reach their goal of helping as many families as they can.

