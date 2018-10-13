Johnnies & Huskies Get Wins, Gophers Lose Saturday

The SCSU Huskies (5-2) and #7 SJU Johnnies (6-0) were both winners Saturday afternoon, while the Minnesota Gophers (3-3) lost Saturday at Ohio State.

#7 St. John's honored 60-year head football coach John Gagliardi, who passed away earlier in the week, by beating MIAC rival #3 St. Thomas 40-20 at Clemens Stadium in Collegeville.

St. Cloud State's defense proved up to the task against the top offense in the NSIC, topping the University of Sioux Falls 30-27 in South Dakota.

The Gophers went into Columbus, Ohio today as 30-point underdogs, but held their own in a 30-14 loss at #3 Ohio State.

Next Saturday's College Football Schedule