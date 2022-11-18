JoeTown WinterWalk Festival Family Event Coming Soon

It's that time of year again, let's have some fun with Winter! There needs to be some things that are good about the season... and this is one of those events!

JoeTown WInterWalk Festival is happening December 2-3 in downtown St. Joseph. WinterWalk is a festival that has events for every member of the family. There is a time to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus on the Bello Cucina patio. There will be a tree lighting ceremony at the St. Joe Parish lawn, live music at Krewe Restaurant, ornament making for kids at Heritage Hall, and several other events!

There will be goodies to enjoy all over town, including a special festival beer at Bad Habit Brewing, most restaurants and boutiques will be open during the festival.

The history of JoeTown WinterWalk began as just a tree-lighting ceremony in 2012. Then the Y2K Lions Club helped to grow the event into a bigger festival involving the entire town of St. Joseph. Just this year, according to the media release, a new nonprofit got involved with the festival as the JoeTown WinterWalk board formed and incorporated the Minnesota 501c3 non profit organization adding this mission:

JoeTown WinterWalk Festival brings people together to celebrate the warth of local hospitality, offering appealing activities and entertainment to a wide range of participants.

JoeTown WinterWalk Festival co-chairs are Raj Chaphalkar and Marshall Herron. Herron had this to say about the festival in a media release:

"JoeTown WinterWalk Festival is all volunteer led. We appreciate volunteers at all levels and strive to give them a rewarding and fun volunteer experience".

Chaphalkar had this to say in part...

"...no matter your age or background, you'll love the luminaries on Dec 2 and our whole lighted downtown area. Please stop into the various shops and restaurants to enjoy the warmth of local hospitality".

This really does sound like one of those events that you see on the Hallmark Channel. If you have a chance, make sure to attend the event December 2 and 3. Bring the whole family.

If you would like more information on the event, or would like to be involved in some way, you can contact them by calling 320-348-0752 or email them here.

You can also contact them and keep up with their events through their Facebook page.

