January Weather Outlook for Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- After a very mild December what can we expect weatherwise for January? The Climate Prediction Center has released its weather outlook for the month.

They say most of Minnesota will be pretty close to average for temperatures for the month.

St. Cloud averages a high of 22 degrees at the beginning of January. Our average high temperature by the end of the month is 21 degrees.

The Weather Channel is calling for our high temperatures to be above normal for about the first 10 days of the month, with even some low 30s possible. However, look for teens for highs by the middle of the month.

The Climate Prediction Center is also calling for pretty close to average precipitation in January in Minnesota, with the possibility of slightly above-normal precipitation in the southern part of the state.

St. Cloud averages about nine inches of snow in January.

The Weather Channel isn't calling for any chances for significant snow through the first half of the month.

So far this season, st. Cloud has had 5.7 inches of snow. We're 11.5 inches below normal for the season to date. Last year at this time we already had 28 inches of snow in St. Cloud.

The three-month outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for January, February, and March is still calling for above-normal temperatures with the effects of the El Nino. Along with average to below-average precipitation.

